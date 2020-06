Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**ALL NEW PAINT & CARPET** 4 Bed + 2.5 Bath, Tile in all the right places. Kitchen features range, built in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and pantry. Master has large bedroom, dual sinks, and walk in closet. Covered patio with HUGE rock backyard. Call now to view! Small pets only.