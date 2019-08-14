11712 W. Mauna Loa Ln.

Amenities

in unit laundry pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4a00bf607b ---- Super Home offers a large great room with wood and tile floors. Split floorplan, newer carpet in rooms, fresh custom paint throughout, professionally landscaped and all appliances included!! Washer&Dryer! Sparkling pool with pool maintenance included!! Easy, quick move in! Schedule a showing today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee for 1st adult and $10 for each additional adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent