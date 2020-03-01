All apartments in El Mirage
Last updated March 1 2020 at 6:53 AM

11529 W Charter Oak Road

11529 West Charter Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

11529 West Charter Oak Road, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Arizona Brisas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Gorgeous Four Bedroom, Two Bathroom Single-Level Rental Opportunity in the Arizona Brisas Community! Property Features Neutral Two-Tone Paint Throughout, Huge Living Room, Open Kitchen with Black Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Breakfast Nook, Inside Laundry (Hookups Only), Full Hall Bath, Spacious Master Suite, Covered Patio in the Backyard and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin. No Pet Preference but Will Consider with Strong Applicant- No Cats $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

