Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

New Never lived in three bedroom, two bath home, with all appliances included. This home has carpet in all of the living areas, and vinyl in the kitchen, and baths. Laundry room in located inside. Stainless steel appliances, 2'' Faux wood blinds and bug screens on all of the windows. Master bath has double sinks and walk in Closet. Back yard is fully fenced block fence. Owner will allow one small dog, not over 15lbs, no cats please.