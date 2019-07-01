All apartments in Cave Creek
Find more places like 7080 E Arroya Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cave Creek, AZ
/
7080 E Arroya Road
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:04 PM

7080 E Arroya Road

7080 East Arroyo Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cave Creek
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7080 East Arroyo Road, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
A very charming Sante Fe style home in Cave Creek with a 360 degree view at the top of the hill. Very private. His and Hers walk-in closets with laundry room in her. Sparkling pool with flagstone decking. Kitchen remodel with custom cabinets. Granite counters and stainless steel built-in appliances. Built-in microwave drawer oven & induction smooth cook top. Breathe taking mountain views and lush desert panoramic views from the rear ptio. Very private location tucked away on 2 1/2 acres of beautiful Sanoran desert . Wild life galore. Enjoy the Flora and Fauna of the natural surroundings from the large front porch. Amazing Sunsets and star filled night skys. Riding and hiking nearby. Only 45 minutes from Sky Harbor Airport and downtown Phx. Lake Pleasent and Bartlet lakes near.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7080 E Arroya Road have any available units?
7080 E Arroya Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cave Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 7080 E Arroya Road have?
Some of 7080 E Arroya Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7080 E Arroya Road currently offering any rent specials?
7080 E Arroya Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7080 E Arroya Road pet-friendly?
No, 7080 E Arroya Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cave Creek.
Does 7080 E Arroya Road offer parking?
Yes, 7080 E Arroya Road offers parking.
Does 7080 E Arroya Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7080 E Arroya Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7080 E Arroya Road have a pool?
Yes, 7080 E Arroya Road has a pool.
Does 7080 E Arroya Road have accessible units?
No, 7080 E Arroya Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7080 E Arroya Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7080 E Arroya Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7080 E Arroya Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7080 E Arroya Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cave Creek 1 BedroomsCave Creek 2 Bedrooms
Cave Creek Apartments with Washer-DryerCave Creek Luxury Places
Cave Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College