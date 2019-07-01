7080 E Arroya Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

A very charming Sante Fe style home in Cave Creek with a 360 degree view at the top of the hill. Very private. His and Hers walk-in closets with laundry room in her. Sparkling pool with flagstone decking. Kitchen remodel with custom cabinets. Granite counters and stainless steel built-in appliances. Built-in microwave drawer oven & induction smooth cook top. Breathe taking mountain views and lush desert panoramic views from the rear ptio. Very private location tucked away on 2 1/2 acres of beautiful Sanoran desert . Wild life galore. Enjoy the Flora and Fauna of the natural surroundings from the large front porch. Amazing Sunsets and star filled night skys. Riding and hiking nearby. Only 45 minutes from Sky Harbor Airport and downtown Phx. Lake Pleasent and Bartlet lakes near.