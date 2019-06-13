6231 E Mark Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub

No Application Fees! This beautiful 3 bedroom + Loft 2.5 bathroom Cave Creek home in Rancho Madera Community has many upgrades. Tile flooring in all high traffic areas and living rooms, plantation shutters throughout, upgraded fixtures throughout and upgraded neutral paint and flooring. Kitchen features tile flooring, subway tile backsplash, upgraded cabinets and counter tops, stainless steel appliances including gas range, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator. Large laundry room with front loading washing machine and dryer. Paver driveway, two car garage with built-in storage cabinets, hot water loop for continuous hot water and water softener included. Community Clubhouse includes pool, spa, BBQs, fireplace sitting areas, pool table, exercise room and more.