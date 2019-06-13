All apartments in Cave Creek
6231 E Mark Way

6231 East Mark Way · No Longer Available
Location

6231 East Mark Way, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
No Application Fees! This beautiful 3 bedroom + Loft 2.5 bathroom Cave Creek home in Rancho Madera Community has many upgrades. Tile flooring in all high traffic areas and living rooms, plantation shutters throughout, upgraded fixtures throughout and upgraded neutral paint and flooring. Kitchen features tile flooring, subway tile backsplash, upgraded cabinets and counter tops, stainless steel appliances including gas range, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator. Large laundry room with front loading washing machine and dryer. Paver driveway, two car garage with built-in storage cabinets, hot water loop for continuous hot water and water softener included. Community Clubhouse includes pool, spa, BBQs, fireplace sitting areas, pool table, exercise room and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6231 E Mark Way have any available units?
6231 E Mark Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cave Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 6231 E Mark Way have?
Some of 6231 E Mark Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6231 E Mark Way currently offering any rent specials?
6231 E Mark Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6231 E Mark Way pet-friendly?
No, 6231 E Mark Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cave Creek.
Does 6231 E Mark Way offer parking?
Yes, 6231 E Mark Way offers parking.
Does 6231 E Mark Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6231 E Mark Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6231 E Mark Way have a pool?
Yes, 6231 E Mark Way has a pool.
Does 6231 E Mark Way have accessible units?
No, 6231 E Mark Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6231 E Mark Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6231 E Mark Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6231 E Mark Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6231 E Mark Way does not have units with air conditioning.
