5511 E HONDA BOW Road

Occupied through February 2020-tenants rights. Fabulous three bedroom two bath home on 2+ acre lot with horse set up for 4-5 horses - Newer interior paint - Upgraded cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances - Mountain views in all directions - Includes a 480 square foot guest bedroom/den - Double garage - Fenced pebbletech pool - Spur Cross ranch Conservation Area is minutes away - Rear patio for gorgeous sunsets - Hurry to see this hard to find horse property surrounded by million dollar homes!!