All apartments in Cave Creek
Find more places like 5511 E HONDA BOW Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cave Creek, AZ
/
5511 E HONDA BOW Road
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:39 AM

5511 E HONDA BOW Road

5511 E Honda Bow Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cave Creek
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5511 E Honda Bow Rd, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Occupied through February 2020-tenants rights. Fabulous three bedroom two bath home on 2+ acre lot with horse set up for 4-5 horses - Newer interior paint - Upgraded cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances - Mountain views in all directions - Includes a 480 square foot guest bedroom/den - Double garage - Fenced pebbletech pool - Spur Cross ranch Conservation Area is minutes away - Rear patio for gorgeous sunsets - Hurry to see this hard to find horse property surrounded by million dollar homes!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5511 E HONDA BOW Road have any available units?
5511 E HONDA BOW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cave Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 5511 E HONDA BOW Road have?
Some of 5511 E HONDA BOW Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5511 E HONDA BOW Road currently offering any rent specials?
5511 E HONDA BOW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5511 E HONDA BOW Road pet-friendly?
No, 5511 E HONDA BOW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cave Creek.
Does 5511 E HONDA BOW Road offer parking?
Yes, 5511 E HONDA BOW Road offers parking.
Does 5511 E HONDA BOW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5511 E HONDA BOW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5511 E HONDA BOW Road have a pool?
Yes, 5511 E HONDA BOW Road has a pool.
Does 5511 E HONDA BOW Road have accessible units?
No, 5511 E HONDA BOW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5511 E HONDA BOW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5511 E HONDA BOW Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5511 E HONDA BOW Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5511 E HONDA BOW Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cave Creek 1 BedroomsCave Creek 2 Bedrooms
Cave Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCave Creek Apartments with Balconies
Cave Creek Apartments with GaragesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College