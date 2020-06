Amenities

Beautiful Town of Cave Creek location walking distance to all that matters in the Town. You are 3 minutes to your favorite restaurants and coffee houses not to mention the hiking trails and Spur Cross. 3 Bedrooms 3 Full Bathrooms, 2 are Master BedroomsVillas at Black Mountain is known for its Charm and Destination location. Driveway to Driveway to Rancho Manana Golf Resort and World Famous TONTO BAR AND GRILL. Great hiking trails within minutes. If you're a cyclist you will love the gathering spots to ride to Barlett Lake.All Big Box stores less than 5 minutes with a new Sprouts and Coming Soon a local HospitalLandlord pays:Annual Rural MetroAnnual Termite ServiceMonthly Water SoftenerMonthly HOA Dues