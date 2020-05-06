3717 E VILLA CASSANDRA Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

This impressive fully Furnished rental has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths plus a den and 2 car garage. Stunningly furnished with a cultural influence in decor. Custom tile flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans throughout. Formal dining room. The backyard has a beautiful pool, outdoor seating and a BBQ. Large acre plus lot with beautiful desert views! Landscape and pool service included. All utilities included. Please call for pets. Short Term rental available - Seasonal rates and length of lease may vary. Utility cap applies. Must see this beautiful home!