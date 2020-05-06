All apartments in Cave Creek
Home
/
Cave Creek, AZ
/
3717 E VILLA CASSANDRA Way
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:15 PM

3717 E VILLA CASSANDRA Way

3717 East Villa Cassandra Way · No Longer Available
Location

3717 East Villa Cassandra Way, Cave Creek, AZ 85331
Sierra Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This impressive fully Furnished rental has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths plus a den and 2 car garage. Stunningly furnished with a cultural influence in decor. Custom tile flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans throughout. Formal dining room. The backyard has a beautiful pool, outdoor seating and a BBQ. Large acre plus lot with beautiful desert views! Landscape and pool service included. All utilities included. Please call for pets. Short Term rental available - Seasonal rates and length of lease may vary. Utility cap applies. Must see this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3717 E VILLA CASSANDRA Way have any available units?
3717 E VILLA CASSANDRA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cave Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 3717 E VILLA CASSANDRA Way have?
Some of 3717 E VILLA CASSANDRA Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3717 E VILLA CASSANDRA Way currently offering any rent specials?
3717 E VILLA CASSANDRA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3717 E VILLA CASSANDRA Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3717 E VILLA CASSANDRA Way is pet friendly.
Does 3717 E VILLA CASSANDRA Way offer parking?
Yes, 3717 E VILLA CASSANDRA Way offers parking.
Does 3717 E VILLA CASSANDRA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3717 E VILLA CASSANDRA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3717 E VILLA CASSANDRA Way have a pool?
Yes, 3717 E VILLA CASSANDRA Way has a pool.
Does 3717 E VILLA CASSANDRA Way have accessible units?
No, 3717 E VILLA CASSANDRA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3717 E VILLA CASSANDRA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3717 E VILLA CASSANDRA Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3717 E VILLA CASSANDRA Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3717 E VILLA CASSANDRA Way does not have units with air conditioning.

