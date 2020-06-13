25 Apartments for rent in Casa Grande, AZ with balcony

"Gotta see the lights of Tucson, Gotta pack, come on, get a move on, Gotta see the lights of Tucson, Ain't coming back, Wheels, get a move on" -- From "The Lights of Tucson" by Jim Campbell

Casa Grande is located smack dab in the middle of Phoenix and Tucson. So it's the perfect location if you can't choose between two major Arizona cities. Its proximity to the wildly popular Interstate 10 means you can simply hop on the freeway and drive north for about an hour to get to Phoenix, or head south for an hour until you arrive in Tucson. How's that for the best of both worlds? Well, at least if you like the whole Wild West theme Arizona has going on. We'll be honest -- if you don't dig a cactus garden and wilt in temperatures above 90 degrees, you should expect an adjustment period. If you're ready to join the 48,571 satisfied residents of this city, however, get a look at the rental housing choices you have here.