25 Apartments for rent in Casa Grande, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Bella Vista
1564 N Morrison Ave, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
989 sqft
An excellent location in Casa Grande, Arizona. Perks of this complex include vertical blinds, patios and balconies, nine-foot ceilings, all-electric kitchens, split floor plans and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Las Brisas Apartments
1000 North Arizola Road, Casa Grande, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
795 sqft
Luxury Living at Las Brisas Apartments in Casa Grande, AZ. Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Las Brisas Apartments.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
2 Units Available
The Sonoran
344 N Pottebaum Rd, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features covered parking, pool and emergency maintenance. Apartments with AC/heat, fully equipped kitchen, and private patio or balcony. Convenient location close to Mosely Park and Banner Casa Grande Medical Center.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
665 W MIRAGE Loop
665 West Mirage Loop, Casa Grande, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1660 sqft
Furnished home, available for $1800/month includes all utilities and use of community pool. 3 bedrooms plus Den. Spacious open lay-out, Comfortable shaded back yard with pavered patio area, with BBQ.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
288 E MONTEGO Drive
288 East Montego Drive, Casa Grande, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2300 sqft
Amazing brand new and fully furnished home on a large lot. Beautiful equipped kitchen with granite counter top with island and walk-in pantry. Comfortable breakfast bar and dinning area make casual or formal dinning a breeze.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
2392 S LAMB Road
2392 South Lamb Road, Casa Grande, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1783 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED This stunning rural home in Casa Grande is at the base of the mountains with hiking trails just outside the door. Bring your horse. quads, RV for fun in the sun. Plenty of room to spread out and enjoy the great outdoors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
1052 N. Colorado St - 1
1052 North Colorado Street, Casa Grande, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$944
1006 sqft
Apply Online for FREE. Each adult must complete online application. Put this link below in your browser to apply: key-properties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home We are taking applications and expect to lease very soon.
Results within 5 miles of Casa Grande

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9987 W Santa Cruz Blvd
9987 West Santa Cruz Boulevard, Arizona City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1439 sqft
Available 05/04/20 Gorgeous, single-family home in Arizona City. Beautiful upgrades, atrium/patio in the center, huge Arizona room, storage unit in the back yard, den, extra-large garage and so much more! Resident responsible for all utilities.

1 of 15

Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
1 Unit Available
12526 W LOBO Drive
12526 West Lobo Drive, Arizona City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1575 sqft
NEW BUILD, This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath single level, split Floorplan is thoughtfully designed and constructed. The Great room and adjoining kitchen/dining area accent the generous living space.
Results within 10 miles of Casa Grande

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1105 N COTA Lane
1105 North Cota Lane, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1320 sqft
You are going to be amazed by this house, The yard is a work of art, both the front and back yard. Beautiful trees and bush in both yards, with bearing Citrus and Fig trees. The inside of the house is equally awesome.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
42360 W ABBEY Road
42360 Abbey Road, Maricopa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2019 sqft
Welcome to your home away from home. This home is fully furnished in the guard, gated 55+ community of Province. Home has split floor plan with master suite on one side and guest bedroom, guest bath and den on the other side of the great room.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1163 N MESQUITE Lane
1163 North Mesquite Lane, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
Newly remodeled, short term rental property. Rent rate is determined by the time of the year, and the length of stay of the tenants. Pets are not perferred, but may be accepted with additional fees.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
808 W RAYMOND Street
808 Raymond Street, Coolidge, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1525 sqft
BRAND NEW 2020 Single Story Home in an upcoming area in Coolidge!! Six ceiling fans in a four bedroom house, 2.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
2249 W PINKLEY Avenue
2249 West Pinkley Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2287 sqft
Large 2287 sg ft home in Heartlaand Ranch, This is a very spacious home! There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a huge loft area. Large backyard, presently landscaped with rock. Master bedroom is upstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
718 W SPRUELL Avenue
718 West Spruell Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1744 sqft
This is a wonderful two level home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home is spacious and has vaulted ceilings. A fireplace is in the family room creating a warm vibe to the home. A great floor plan is provided with carpet and tile flooring.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1006 W LINDBERGH Avenue
1006 West Lindbergh Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
3737 sqft
Great four bedroom, 2.5 bath home with two dens . Large rooms throughout, two living rooms, and spacious kitchen. This house features a beautiful backyard, with a pool.

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
19696 N MADISON Circle
19696 North Madison Circle, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2219 sqft
Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED home located in the Villages at Rancho El Dorado in Maricopa. This home is just minutes from great golf at The Duke and the community pool, tennis and workout center in the community.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
40584 W Helen Court
40584 West Helen Court, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1939 sqft
BRAND NEW FULLY FURNISHED HOME WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Just bring your clothes. Everything you need to live comfortably. Including Direct TV with DVR and internet! Furniture, dishes, pans, linens, etc,. Large open kitchen with a breakfast bar.

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive
20150 North Peppermint Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2434 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED This rare three bedroom with a desired split floor plan will make your stay in Province Active Adult experience extra special. This corner lot home has only a neighbor on one side. Step inside to a dedicated office space to the right.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
40021 W Hayden Drive
40021 Hayden Drive, Maricopa, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,549
2200 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22079 N Dietz Drive
22079 North Dietz Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2854 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 9

Last updated April 28 at 08:50am
1 Unit Available
21777 N Dietz Dr
21777 North Dietz Drive, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2855 sqft
This spacious home comes with four bedrooms upstairs and a den downstairs. The kitchen has a large island and is open to the family room. The backyard has is a beautiful pool and spa with pool service included in rent.

1 of 7

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
35786 W VELAZQUEZ Drive
35786 Velazours Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2201 sqft
Newly updated spacious home with a pool. Open floor plan for great entertaining. Upstairs bedroom are generous in size and the master bedroom balcony overlooks miles of Maricopa territory.

1 of 28

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
41380 W GANLEY Way
41380 West Ganley Way, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2236 sqft
Four bedroom plus a den and 3 bathroom house. Brand new. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Perfect for operate a group home. For Group Home business please call for special price.
City Guide for Casa Grande, AZ

"Gotta see the lights of Tucson, Gotta pack, come on, get a move on, Gotta see the lights of Tucson, Ain't coming back, Wheels, get a move on" -- From "The Lights of Tucson" by Jim Campbell

Casa Grande is located smack dab in the middle of Phoenix and Tucson. So it's the perfect location if you can't choose between two major Arizona cities. Its proximity to the wildly popular Interstate 10 means you can simply hop on the freeway and drive north for about an hour to get to Phoenix, or head south for an hour until you arrive in Tucson. How's that for the best of both worlds? Well, at least if you like the whole Wild West theme Arizona has going on. We'll be honest -- if you don't dig a cactus garden and wilt in temperatures above 90 degrees, you should expect an adjustment period. If you're ready to join the 48,571 satisfied residents of this city, however, get a look at the rental housing choices you have here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Casa Grande, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Casa Grande renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

