25 Apartments for rent in Casa Grande, AZ with balcony
Casa Grande is located smack dab in the middle of Phoenix and Tucson. So it's the perfect location if you can't choose between two major Arizona cities. Its proximity to the wildly popular Interstate 10 means you can simply hop on the freeway and drive north for about an hour to get to Phoenix, or head south for an hour until you arrive in Tucson. How's that for the best of both worlds? Well, at least if you like the whole Wild West theme Arizona has going on. We'll be honest -- if you don't dig a cactus garden and wilt in temperatures above 90 degrees, you should expect an adjustment period. If you're ready to join the 48,571 satisfied residents of this city, however, get a look at the rental housing choices you have here. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Casa Grande renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.