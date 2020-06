Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Rare vacation lease opportunity in Carefree! With a dramatic view of Black Mountain, this newly renovated property enjoys a superb location near the Civana Resort and Spa. Never before available for lease, the newly furnished home features a luxurious master suite with fireplace, 2 additional spacious bedrooms, charming living room and an upgraded kitchen. Owner prefers 3 month lease and no pets please. Hurry. This won't last.