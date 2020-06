Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Enjoy the Carefree Lifestyle at its Best. This beautifully furnished 2 Bedroom Condo is your Home away from Home which has everything that you need for your relaxed Vacation or longer Stay. 2 King Beds, Arizona Room and Barbeque make for a pleasant Experience. The Town of Carefree with Art Shops, Fine Dining, Farmer's Market and Entertainment is in walking Distance.