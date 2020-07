Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous contemporary masterpiece extremely spacious open floorplan with walls of glass and incredible views. 2-bd, 2.5 bath, oversized 2-car garage. Incredible 360 degrees views of Black Mountain & Carefree Boulders. This is truly a must see. Home has never been leased before. Extremely special. 2nd bdrm set up as office but can be changed to Queen bedroom set if desired. RV garage not available as owner using for storage.