Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

Incredible 360 degree views from this custom home nestled on 2.63 acres on south side of Black Mountain in beautiful Carefree. Four Bedrooms, 4.75 baths (includes outside shower and pool bath), Chef's kitchen with high end appliances, great room with stunning views, gas fireplace, retractable patio doors. Large master suite with gas fireplace. Large patio w/lap pool, fire pit, built in BBQ, tremendous views. Access to 2 car garage only, Sleeps 3 Kings, 2 Queens.