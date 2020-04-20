All apartments in Carefree
Carefree, AZ
3048 IRONWOOD Road
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

3048 IRONWOOD Road

3048 Ironwood Road · (480) 861-6237
Location

3048 Ironwood Road, Carefree, AZ 85266
Boulders Carefree

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3849 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Enjoy stunning Black Mountain views while relaxing by the private pool at this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom residence in the desired Boulders community. Spacious master bedroom downstairs with king bed, sitting area, fireplace, and private patio access. 4th bedroom set up as office with a sleeper sofa. Updated kitchen, formal living & dining rooms, plus family room with wet bar. Optional tenant membership provides access to Boulders amenities. Close to shops and dining in Carefree and Cave Creek.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3048 IRONWOOD Road have any available units?
3048 IRONWOOD Road has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3048 IRONWOOD Road have?
Some of 3048 IRONWOOD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3048 IRONWOOD Road currently offering any rent specials?
3048 IRONWOOD Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 IRONWOOD Road pet-friendly?
No, 3048 IRONWOOD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carefree.
Does 3048 IRONWOOD Road offer parking?
No, 3048 IRONWOOD Road does not offer parking.
Does 3048 IRONWOOD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3048 IRONWOOD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 IRONWOOD Road have a pool?
Yes, 3048 IRONWOOD Road has a pool.
Does 3048 IRONWOOD Road have accessible units?
No, 3048 IRONWOOD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 IRONWOOD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3048 IRONWOOD Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3048 IRONWOOD Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3048 IRONWOOD Road does not have units with air conditioning.
