Amenities

12 Month Lease: $2600/Month.Seasonal Lease (January-April): $5200/Month.Make this your home away from home!Fully furnished. Private beautiful green courtyard with gas BBQ and patio area.Beautiful kitchen with newer appliances, cabinets and counters and is very light looking out into the courtyard.Breakfast room with wet bar overlooks the Dining Room and Great Room and has doors to the outside patio.The Master bedroom has a sitting room and a fabulous Master Bath with jetted tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Owner has access to the Boulders club.Tenant pays tenant fees to use facilities. This property is available for a 12 month lease.