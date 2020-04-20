All apartments in Carefree
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

3000 E Ironwood Road

3000 Ironwood Road · (480) 363-9100
Location

3000 Ironwood Road, Carefree, AZ 85266
Boulders Carefree

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning Southwest design featuring many architectural elements in stone fireplaces and walls. Dramatic ceilings, ironwork, and retractable glass doors. South exposure, sunfilled room and very private indoor and outdoor living Paver driveway leads to an iron gated courtyard. Expansive great room and outstanding chef's kitchen with alder cabinets and granite counter tops. Travertine floors in main rooms and new wood floors in bedrooms done in summer of 2014. A wonderful place to relax and enjoy the sun. The private pool is heated. Furnished seasonal rates: Dec.- Apr.$7500.00, May $6500.00, June - September $6000.00, Oct.- Nov. $6500.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 E Ironwood Road have any available units?
3000 E Ironwood Road has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3000 E Ironwood Road have?
Some of 3000 E Ironwood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 E Ironwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
3000 E Ironwood Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 E Ironwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 3000 E Ironwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carefree.
Does 3000 E Ironwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 3000 E Ironwood Road does offer parking.
Does 3000 E Ironwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 E Ironwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 E Ironwood Road have a pool?
Yes, 3000 E Ironwood Road has a pool.
Does 3000 E Ironwood Road have accessible units?
No, 3000 E Ironwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 E Ironwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 E Ironwood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 E Ironwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3000 E Ironwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
