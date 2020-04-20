3000 E Ironwood Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

Stunning Southwest design featuring many architectural elements in stone fireplaces and walls. Dramatic ceilings, ironwork, and retractable glass doors. South exposure, sunfilled room and very private indoor and outdoor living Paver driveway leads to an iron gated courtyard. Expansive great room and outstanding chef's kitchen with alder cabinets and granite counter tops. Travertine floors in main rooms and new wood floors in bedrooms done in summer of 2014. A wonderful place to relax and enjoy the sun. The private pool is heated. Furnished seasonal rates: Dec.- Apr.$7500.00, May $6500.00, June - September $6000.00, Oct.- Nov. $6500.00.