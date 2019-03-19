All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

926 S 241ST Lane

926 South 241st Lane · No Longer Available
Location

926 South 241st Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED, WAITING FOR EARNEST DEPOSIT. This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home is nestled in a subdivision with a view fence and beautiful park located directly behind the home, yet conveniently close to shopping, dining and easy access to I-10.Brand NEW CARPET AND PADDING!FRESH 2-tone paint!Home has vaulted cieling, new blinds, covered patio and 2-car garage.Kitchen features breakfast bar, flat top stove, built in microwave, side by side frig, dual sink and large pantry.Inside laundry, washer and dryer included!Large master bedroom w/walk in closet with built in shelving, separate shower and garden tub.Backyard offers a nice view of greenbelt area located directly behind property, quite lovely!Come see it TODAY!You're gonna love this place!The only thing missing is you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 S 241ST Lane have any available units?
926 S 241ST Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 S 241ST Lane have?
Some of 926 S 241ST Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 S 241ST Lane currently offering any rent specials?
926 S 241ST Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 S 241ST Lane pet-friendly?
No, 926 S 241ST Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 926 S 241ST Lane offer parking?
Yes, 926 S 241ST Lane offers parking.
Does 926 S 241ST Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 926 S 241ST Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 S 241ST Lane have a pool?
No, 926 S 241ST Lane does not have a pool.
Does 926 S 241ST Lane have accessible units?
No, 926 S 241ST Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 926 S 241ST Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 S 241ST Lane has units with dishwashers.
