926 S 241ST Lane

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED, WAITING FOR EARNEST DEPOSIT. This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home is nestled in a subdivision with a view fence and beautiful park located directly behind the home, yet conveniently close to shopping, dining and easy access to I-10.Brand NEW CARPET AND PADDING!FRESH 2-tone paint!Home has vaulted cieling, new blinds, covered patio and 2-car garage.Kitchen features breakfast bar, flat top stove, built in microwave, side by side frig, dual sink and large pantry.Inside laundry, washer and dryer included!Large master bedroom w/walk in closet with built in shelving, separate shower and garden tub.Backyard offers a nice view of greenbelt area located directly behind property, quite lovely!Come see it TODAY!You're gonna love this place!The only thing missing is you!