Buckeye, AZ
8721 S 253RD Drive
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:24 AM

8721 S 253RD Drive

8721 South 253rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8721 South 253rd Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing rental opportunity in this nearly brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the beautiful Parkplace at Buckeye community. Large open kitchen with breakfast bar, large walk-in pantry, black appliances and dark custom wood cabinets, brushed nickel hardware. Tile flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms and family room. Master has large walk-in closet with lots of storage space. All this and solar too! Electric bills are extremely low! This home is perfect and barely lived in! .PROPERTY HAS SOLAR-- Tenant to be charged $100/mo for electric and owner will carry account, due to solar rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8721 S 253RD Drive have any available units?
8721 S 253RD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 8721 S 253RD Drive have?
Some of 8721 S 253RD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8721 S 253RD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8721 S 253RD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8721 S 253RD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8721 S 253RD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 8721 S 253RD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8721 S 253RD Drive offers parking.
Does 8721 S 253RD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8721 S 253RD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8721 S 253RD Drive have a pool?
No, 8721 S 253RD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8721 S 253RD Drive have accessible units?
No, 8721 S 253RD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8721 S 253RD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8721 S 253RD Drive has units with dishwashers.
