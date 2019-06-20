8721 S 253RD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Amazing rental opportunity in this nearly brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the beautiful Parkplace at Buckeye community. Large open kitchen with breakfast bar, large walk-in pantry, black appliances and dark custom wood cabinets, brushed nickel hardware. Tile flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms and family room. Master has large walk-in closet with lots of storage space. All this and solar too! Electric bills are extremely low! This home is perfect and barely lived in! .PROPERTY HAS SOLAR-- Tenant to be charged $100/mo for electric and owner will carry account, due to solar rental.