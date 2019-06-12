814 E LONG Avenue

**** Application currently under review****Well-maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Estrella Gardens. Open floor plan, spacious kitchen, low maintenance landscaping and a covered patio make this a great place to call home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
