Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:49 AM

814 E LONG Avenue

814 W Long Ave · No Longer Available
Location

814 W Long Ave, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
**** Application currently under review****Well-maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Estrella Gardens. Open floor plan, spacious kitchen, low maintenance landscaping and a covered patio make this a great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 E LONG Avenue have any available units?
814 E LONG Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 E LONG Avenue have?
Some of 814 E LONG Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 E LONG Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
814 E LONG Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 E LONG Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 814 E LONG Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 814 E LONG Avenue offer parking?
No, 814 E LONG Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 814 E LONG Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 E LONG Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 E LONG Avenue have a pool?
No, 814 E LONG Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 814 E LONG Avenue have accessible units?
No, 814 E LONG Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 814 E LONG Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 E LONG Avenue has units with dishwashers.
