7304 S SUNRISE Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill

This home wilI be immaculate and move-in ready! We are preparing for your family now and it will be ready May 4th! Don't miss this popular great room floor plan with split master bedroom for that extra privacy! Easy upkeep with tile in all the traffic areas with carpet in the bedrooms! A housekeepers dream!Don't miss the kitchen with warm, oak cabinets, plenty of counter space, breakfast bar overlooking the great room area with a separate dining area for those evening meals. Interior laundry with washer and dryer just steps away!Enjoy your private covered patio with backyard views overlooking an expansive green belt- great place to bbq with family & friends.Stop by today!!!