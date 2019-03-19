All apartments in Buckeye
724 S 223rd Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

724 S 223rd Ln

724 South 223rd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

724 South 223rd Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with formal living room and separate family rooms. Open kitchen with island. Easy care desert landscaping front and back yards. View fencing in the backyard overlooks the golf course. Home is a must see!
***AVAILABLE NOW*** To apply for this home or view more homes go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and Click For Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

