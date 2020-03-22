6986 S 254TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room pool

Here is your SPACIOUS new home WITH SOLAR POWER! Just 2 years old, major systems still under warranty! Sitting on a large corner lot in desirable Blue Hills. Just a couple blocks to Bales Elementary School. The downstairs offers a gorgeous large kitchen with butlers pantry, granite counters, and flows into the great room. Formal dining area, guest bath, and downstairs master suite. The master bath has dual sinks, and a HUGE walk in closet! Upstairs offers you a large loft perfect for added space or game room, 4 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths. Backyard is fully landscaped with a green grassy area off the covered patio, solar lighting, and an above ground pool. All appliances are staying along with a water softener and SOLAR PANEL SYSTEM TO SAVE ON UTILITIES.