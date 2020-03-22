All apartments in Buckeye
6986 S 254TH Lane
Last updated March 22 2020 at 12:17 PM

6986 S 254TH Lane

6986 South 254th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6986 South 254th Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Blue Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Here is your SPACIOUS new home WITH SOLAR POWER! Just 2 years old, major systems still under warranty! Sitting on a large corner lot in desirable Blue Hills. Just a couple blocks to Bales Elementary School. The downstairs offers a gorgeous large kitchen with butlers pantry, granite counters, and flows into the great room. Formal dining area, guest bath, and downstairs master suite. The master bath has dual sinks, and a HUGE walk in closet! Upstairs offers you a large loft perfect for added space or game room, 4 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths. Backyard is fully landscaped with a green grassy area off the covered patio, solar lighting, and an above ground pool. All appliances are staying along with a water softener and SOLAR PANEL SYSTEM TO SAVE ON UTILITIES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6986 S 254TH Lane have any available units?
6986 S 254TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 6986 S 254TH Lane have?
Some of 6986 S 254TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6986 S 254TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6986 S 254TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6986 S 254TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6986 S 254TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 6986 S 254TH Lane offer parking?
No, 6986 S 254TH Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6986 S 254TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6986 S 254TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6986 S 254TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6986 S 254TH Lane has a pool.
Does 6986 S 254TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 6986 S 254TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6986 S 254TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6986 S 254TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
