605 N Redwood Ln

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

REMODELED 3 BEDROOM WITH SPACIOUS FLOORPLAN AND ALL APPLIANCES! - 3 bedroom home with open floor plan! 2 car garage and open backyard with covered patio. Newer fixtures throughout with all kitchen appliances included. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with an island perfect for entertaining. Clean front yard desert landscaping by design. Separate living room and family room.



Rent: $1100.00 /mo+tax

Security Deposit: $1100.00

Application Fee: $50/adult

Administration Fee: $200.00

Pet Fee: $250 (Upon Lessor Approval)



Call Real Estate Agent Joanna Janger to schedule a showing today!

email me at joanna@irent4you.com

IRENT4YOU, INC



(RLNE5056102)