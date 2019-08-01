All apartments in Buckeye
605 N Redwood Ln

605 North Redwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

605 North Redwood Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
REMODELED 3 BEDROOM WITH SPACIOUS FLOORPLAN AND ALL APPLIANCES! - 3 bedroom home with open floor plan! 2 car garage and open backyard with covered patio. Newer fixtures throughout with all kitchen appliances included. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with an island perfect for entertaining. Clean front yard desert landscaping by design. Separate living room and family room.

CALL TO SET UP A SHOWING TIMES!!!

Rent: $1100.00 /mo+tax
Security Deposit: $1100.00
Application Fee: $50/adult
Administration Fee: $200.00
Pet Fee: $250 (Upon Lessor Approval)

Call Real Estate Agent Joanna Janger to schedule a showing today!
email me at joanna@irent4you.com
IRENT4YOU, INC

(RLNE5056102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 N Redwood Ln have any available units?
605 N Redwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 N Redwood Ln have?
Some of 605 N Redwood Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 N Redwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
605 N Redwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 N Redwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 N Redwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 605 N Redwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 605 N Redwood Ln offers parking.
Does 605 N Redwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 N Redwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 N Redwood Ln have a pool?
No, 605 N Redwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 605 N Redwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 605 N Redwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 605 N Redwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 N Redwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
