5882 S 240TH Drive

Awesome 4 Bedroom home built in 2008 that feels new! Only $1350.00 per/month. You can't beat the newness & low price to call home. This home looks great and feels Great, Master bedroom is split so it is wonderful for those parents who need a little quiet or for someone just wanting lots of room to store things or work from. The home looks good from the front & the back. Home backs to field & has single story homes to the left & right for wonderful privacy. The floor plan is spacious with a very open feel. The master bedroom is large along with the walk in closet & bathtub. The front door has a security screen door to let the cool evening breeze's flow through. The window blinds are up & a new washer & dryer will be added prior to move in. Don't miss out!! Easy to show, immediate occupancy!