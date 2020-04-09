All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:54 AM

5882 S 240TH Drive

5882 South 240th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5882 South 240th Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Riata West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Awesome 4 Bedroom home built in 2008 that feels new! Only $1350.00 per/month. You can't beat the newness & low price to call home. This home looks great and feels Great, Master bedroom is split so it is wonderful for those parents who need a little quiet or for someone just wanting lots of room to store things or work from. The home looks good from the front & the back. Home backs to field & has single story homes to the left & right for wonderful privacy. The floor plan is spacious with a very open feel. The master bedroom is large along with the walk in closet & bathtub. The front door has a security screen door to let the cool evening breeze's flow through. The window blinds are up & a new washer & dryer will be added prior to move in. Don't miss out!! Easy to show, immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5882 S 240TH Drive have any available units?
5882 S 240TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 5882 S 240TH Drive have?
Some of 5882 S 240TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5882 S 240TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5882 S 240TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5882 S 240TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5882 S 240TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 5882 S 240TH Drive offer parking?
No, 5882 S 240TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5882 S 240TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5882 S 240TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5882 S 240TH Drive have a pool?
No, 5882 S 240TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5882 S 240TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 5882 S 240TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5882 S 240TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5882 S 240TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
