Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Once you see the backyard you will never want to go inside. This spectacular outdoor kitchen with fire pit has large space for entertaining. With the pergola you will have plenty of shade. Some of the Upgrades include Kitchen Granite Counter tops, backsplash, NEST A/C thermostat, Custom Ceiling Fans, Storage Cabinets in the Garage and Looped for Water Softener. The home sits in a Cul-de-Sac Lot across a Tot Park. Take advantage of the solar discount on utilities.