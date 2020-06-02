496 S 200TH Avenue

Amenities

**BRAND NEW HOME* Short Term lease available, RENT TO OWN OPTIONS**This home offers 2 master suites, one large master bedroom and a second smaller suite, both split from each other and the other 2 bedrooms! Total of 4 Bedrooms plus office, 3.5 bathrooms, with over 2600 sq feet, wonderful open concept floor plan, easy maintenance backyard with synthetic grass. This is a must see for all. Move in costs based on the 1st of the month, deposit + 1 time $200.00 HOA admin/reg fee. + $2202.50 which includes 1st month's rent, tax, and admin fee Rent is prorated after the 1st DEPOSITS AS LOW AS $350 O.A.C. *** No Section 8 ***No Pets***Must have a credit score of at least 600 Short Term lease options 3 - 6 - 9 Months contact us for more details