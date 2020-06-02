All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:04 PM

496 S 200TH Avenue

496 South 200th Avenue · (602) 388-8082
Location

496 South 200th Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Blue Horizons

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2650 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
**BRAND NEW HOME* Short Term lease available, RENT TO OWN OPTIONS**This home offers 2 master suites, one large master bedroom and a second smaller suite, both split from each other and the other 2 bedrooms! Total of 4 Bedrooms plus office, 3.5 bathrooms, with over 2600 sq feet, wonderful open concept floor plan, easy maintenance backyard with synthetic grass. This is a must see for all. Move in costs based on the 1st of the month, deposit + 1 time $200.00 HOA admin/reg fee. + $2202.50 which includes 1st month's rent, tax, and admin fee Rent is prorated after the 1st DEPOSITS AS LOW AS $350 O.A.C. *** No Section 8 ***No Pets***Must have a credit score of at least 600 Short Term lease options 3 - 6 - 9 Months contact us for more details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 496 S 200TH Avenue have any available units?
496 S 200TH Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 496 S 200TH Avenue have?
Some of 496 S 200TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 496 S 200TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
496 S 200TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 496 S 200TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 496 S 200TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 496 S 200TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 496 S 200TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 496 S 200TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 496 S 200TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 496 S 200TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 496 S 200TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 496 S 200TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 496 S 200TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 496 S 200TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 496 S 200TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
