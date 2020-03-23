486 S 224TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Nearly brand new house on the golf course! This model has 2 bedrooms, a den/office, with an open/great room floor plan. Spacious kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Custom wood cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and an attached two car garage. The gorgeous community of Sundance is located on an 18-hole championship golf course and is home to a 15,000 square foot Community Recreation Center that offers swimming pools, a fitness center, tennis courts, card rooms and so much more!