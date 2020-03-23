All apartments in Buckeye
486 S 224TH Drive
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM

486 S 224TH Drive

486 South 224th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

486 South 224th Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Nearly brand new house on the golf course! This model has 2 bedrooms, a den/office, with an open/great room floor plan. Spacious kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Custom wood cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and an attached two car garage. The gorgeous community of Sundance is located on an 18-hole championship golf course and is home to a 15,000 square foot Community Recreation Center that offers swimming pools, a fitness center, tennis courts, card rooms and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 486 S 224TH Drive have any available units?
486 S 224TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 486 S 224TH Drive have?
Some of 486 S 224TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 486 S 224TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
486 S 224TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 486 S 224TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 486 S 224TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 486 S 224TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 486 S 224TH Drive offers parking.
Does 486 S 224TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 486 S 224TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 486 S 224TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 486 S 224TH Drive has a pool.
Does 486 S 224TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 486 S 224TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 486 S 224TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 486 S 224TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
