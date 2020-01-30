All apartments in Buckeye
4689 N 207TH Avenue

4689 North 207th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4689 North 207th Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
yoga
This fabulous light and open plan is like new. Only thing missing is you. Boasting upgraded white kitchen cabinets with 42'' uppers and 2'' crown molding. Microwave, double ovens, gas cooktop, tiled backsplash, loads of counter space with a large center island. Tile flooring throughout. Soft water system.Split master. Large tiled walk-in shower. Tech center/office space.This is an age-qualified 55+ master planned community with swimming and lap pools, golf, basketball, baseball, fitness center, full spa, The Vic Bar & Grill, and yoga.Victory also shares the amenities in the multi-generational community of Verrado.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4689 N 207TH Avenue have any available units?
4689 N 207TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 4689 N 207TH Avenue have?
Some of 4689 N 207TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4689 N 207TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4689 N 207TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4689 N 207TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4689 N 207TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 4689 N 207TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4689 N 207TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 4689 N 207TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4689 N 207TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4689 N 207TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4689 N 207TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 4689 N 207TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4689 N 207TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4689 N 207TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4689 N 207TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

