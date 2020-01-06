4689 N 207TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub yoga

This fabulous light and open plan is like new. Only thing missing is you. Boasting upgraded white kitchen cabinets with 42'' uppers and 2'' crown molding. Microwave, double ovens, gas cooktop, tiled backsplash, loads of counter space with a large center island. Tile flooring throughout. Soft water system.Split master. Large tiled walk-in shower. Tech center/office space.This is an age-qualified 55+ master planned community with swimming and lap pools, golf, basketball, baseball, fitness center, full spa, The Vic Bar & Grill, and yoga.Victory also shares the amenities in the multi-generational community of Verrado.