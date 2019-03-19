4185 N VIllage Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage

Location location location! Former model home in the community of Verrado. This 3,117 sq ft single level home is located just a short walking distance to all the downtown shops, gym & community pool. Features of this 4 bed, 2.5 baths home include: dramatic formal living room with 20' ceiling, tile flooring with accent tile, gourmet kitchen, slab granite countertops, in-ceiling speakers, crown molding, a gas fireplace with stone surround, a custom built-in master closet, custom window treatments, security system, ceiling fans, a courtyard, a 3-car tandem garage. The backyard offers a spool, a flagstone patio & mature trees. Electric cook top will be replaced with a brand new one, front yard sod will be put down on 11/27. ALSO FOR SALE.