All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 4185 N VIllage Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
4185 N VIllage Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4185 N VIllage Street

4185 North Village Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4185 North Village Street, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
Location location location! Former model home in the community of Verrado. This 3,117 sq ft single level home is located just a short walking distance to all the downtown shops, gym & community pool. Features of this 4 bed, 2.5 baths home include: dramatic formal living room with 20' ceiling, tile flooring with accent tile, gourmet kitchen, slab granite countertops, in-ceiling speakers, crown molding, a gas fireplace with stone surround, a custom built-in master closet, custom window treatments, security system, ceiling fans, a courtyard, a 3-car tandem garage. The backyard offers a spool, a flagstone patio & mature trees. Electric cook top will be replaced with a brand new one, front yard sod will be put down on 11/27. ALSO FOR SALE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4185 N VIllage Street have any available units?
4185 N VIllage Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 4185 N VIllage Street have?
Some of 4185 N VIllage Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4185 N VIllage Street currently offering any rent specials?
4185 N VIllage Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4185 N VIllage Street pet-friendly?
No, 4185 N VIllage Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 4185 N VIllage Street offer parking?
Yes, 4185 N VIllage Street does offer parking.
Does 4185 N VIllage Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4185 N VIllage Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4185 N VIllage Street have a pool?
Yes, 4185 N VIllage Street has a pool.
Does 4185 N VIllage Street have accessible units?
No, 4185 N VIllage Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4185 N VIllage Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4185 N VIllage Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College