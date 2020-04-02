All apartments in Buckeye
4077 N GOLF Drive
4077 N GOLF Drive

4077 North Golf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4077 North Golf Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
This Ashton Woods home is located in the heart of the Main Street District of Verrado, with views of the White Tank Mountains. Home has been freshly painted on the exterior as well as the interior. New lighting, window treatments, and updated landscaping make this home charming and move-in ready. One bedroom plus an office is located downstairs; a master bedroom and two other bedrooms are located upstairs. The Master bathroom offers a large soaker tub and oversized closet. Side courtyard offers a relaxing place to retreat to. Backyard features a built-in BBQ for entertaining. The living area has a gas fireplace, perfect for relaxing. This home is within walking distance to the Verrado Golf Club, Main Street shops and restaurants, numerous parks, and hiking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4077 N GOLF Drive have any available units?
4077 N GOLF Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 4077 N GOLF Drive have?
Some of 4077 N GOLF Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4077 N GOLF Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4077 N GOLF Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4077 N GOLF Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4077 N GOLF Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 4077 N GOLF Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4077 N GOLF Drive offers parking.
Does 4077 N GOLF Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4077 N GOLF Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4077 N GOLF Drive have a pool?
No, 4077 N GOLF Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4077 N GOLF Drive have accessible units?
No, 4077 N GOLF Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4077 N GOLF Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4077 N GOLF Drive has units with dishwashers.

