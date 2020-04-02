4077 N GOLF Drive

Amenities

This Ashton Woods home is located in the heart of the Main Street District of Verrado, with views of the White Tank Mountains. Home has been freshly painted on the exterior as well as the interior. New lighting, window treatments, and updated landscaping make this home charming and move-in ready. One bedroom plus an office is located downstairs; a master bedroom and two other bedrooms are located upstairs. The Master bathroom offers a large soaker tub and oversized closet. Side courtyard offers a relaxing place to retreat to. Backyard features a built-in BBQ for entertaining. The living area has a gas fireplace, perfect for relaxing. This home is within walking distance to the Verrado Golf Club, Main Street shops and restaurants, numerous parks, and hiking trails.