Buckeye, AZ
3948 N FOUNDER Circle
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:54 AM

3948 N FOUNDER Circle

3948 West Founder Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3948 West Founder Circle, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
EXPERIENCE THE VERRADO LIFESTYLE! **New Paint Inside and Outside*** BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom PLUS Den, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Verrado. Large open Kitchen to the Family Room with Upgraded Cabinets and Granite Countertops. Tile and Carpet thru-out. This house also contains a Formal Living room and Dining Room. Split Floorplan with a spacious Master Bedroom and Bath. Master also has a Separate Tub and Shower and a Walk in Closet. Please note, the landscaping will be trimmed, etc the 1st week of May. The Home is ready for Immediate Occupancy. Close to the town!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3948 N FOUNDER Circle have any available units?
3948 N FOUNDER Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 3948 N FOUNDER Circle have?
Some of 3948 N FOUNDER Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3948 N FOUNDER Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3948 N FOUNDER Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3948 N FOUNDER Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3948 N FOUNDER Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 3948 N FOUNDER Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3948 N FOUNDER Circle offers parking.
Does 3948 N FOUNDER Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3948 N FOUNDER Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3948 N FOUNDER Circle have a pool?
No, 3948 N FOUNDER Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3948 N FOUNDER Circle have accessible units?
No, 3948 N FOUNDER Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3948 N FOUNDER Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3948 N FOUNDER Circle has units with dishwashers.

