3948 N FOUNDER Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

EXPERIENCE THE VERRADO LIFESTYLE! **New Paint Inside and Outside*** BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom PLUS Den, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Verrado. Large open Kitchen to the Family Room with Upgraded Cabinets and Granite Countertops. Tile and Carpet thru-out. This house also contains a Formal Living room and Dining Room. Split Floorplan with a spacious Master Bedroom and Bath. Master also has a Separate Tub and Shower and a Walk in Closet. Please note, the landscaping will be trimmed, etc the 1st week of May. The Home is ready for Immediate Occupancy. Close to the town!