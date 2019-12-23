All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated December 23 2019 at 5:54 AM

375 S 223rd Ln

375 South 223rd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

375 South 223rd Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome Home to the Active Adult lifestyle of Sundance! One tenant must be 55 or over. This single story home will be ready for move in at the end of January. It is furnished and was built in 2018 and has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The open floor plan has wood look tile in all living areas, kitchen and bathrooms and carpeting in the bedrooms. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and large pantry. The property comes with washer, dryer and fridge. Tenants may obtain Renter Membership Cards (less than a $100 yearly) to have access to all the amenities of Sundance Adult Community (2 heated pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, racquetball courts, fitness center, free lending library, Fitness classes, a ballroom with dancing & entertainment and over 20 clubs for residents covering a variety of interests from fitness, quilting, bridge, canasta to tennis and water volleyball). The Sundance Golf Club is an 18 hole championship facility. The community offers a variety of amenities: a relaxed life style with plenty of opportunities to engage your mind, your body and your passion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 S 223rd Ln have any available units?
375 S 223rd Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 375 S 223rd Ln have?
Some of 375 S 223rd Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 S 223rd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
375 S 223rd Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 S 223rd Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 375 S 223rd Ln is pet friendly.
Does 375 S 223rd Ln offer parking?
No, 375 S 223rd Ln does not offer parking.
Does 375 S 223rd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 375 S 223rd Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 S 223rd Ln have a pool?
Yes, 375 S 223rd Ln has a pool.
Does 375 S 223rd Ln have accessible units?
No, 375 S 223rd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 375 S 223rd Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 375 S 223rd Ln has units with dishwashers.

