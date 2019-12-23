375 S 223rd Ln

Amenities

Welcome Home to the Active Adult lifestyle of Sundance! One tenant must be 55 or over. This single story home will be ready for move in at the end of January. It is furnished and was built in 2018 and has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The open floor plan has wood look tile in all living areas, kitchen and bathrooms and carpeting in the bedrooms. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and large pantry. The property comes with washer, dryer and fridge. Tenants may obtain Renter Membership Cards (less than a $100 yearly) to have access to all the amenities of Sundance Adult Community (2 heated pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, racquetball courts, fitness center, free lending library, Fitness classes, a ballroom with dancing & entertainment and over 20 clubs for residents covering a variety of interests from fitness, quilting, bridge, canasta to tennis and water volleyball). The Sundance Golf Club is an 18 hole championship facility. The community offers a variety of amenities: a relaxed life style with plenty of opportunities to engage your mind, your body and your passion.