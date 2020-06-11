All apartments in Buckeye
3713 N 292ND Lane
3713 N 292ND Lane

3713 North 292nd Lane · (623) 386-8762
Location

3713 North 292nd Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2229 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
NEW PICTURES AND OPTIONAL FURNISHED OR NOTThis home is partially furnished. One king bed and 4 full size beds.Surprising right from the start! A great home in the beautiful community of Tartesso - it's worth the drive. This home features 4 good sized bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms (one bdrm and 3/4 bath downstairs), a lovely kitchen with all appliances and granite counter tops. Enjoy your open family room with upgraded wood flooring and a gas fireplace. Upstairs 3 bdrm and 2 baths, large loft w/wood flooring,+ a laundry rm-washer/dryer. OPT: Can be leased $2600/mo. furnished/unfurnished. 3 month min lease, owner pays utilities.If you want beautiful mountain views, a large back yard, a community playground, schools and parks, come take a look! Get out of the big city and enjoy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 N 292ND Lane have any available units?
3713 N 292ND Lane has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 3713 N 292ND Lane have?
Some of 3713 N 292ND Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3713 N 292ND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3713 N 292ND Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 N 292ND Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3713 N 292ND Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 3713 N 292ND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3713 N 292ND Lane does offer parking.
Does 3713 N 292ND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3713 N 292ND Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 N 292ND Lane have a pool?
No, 3713 N 292ND Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3713 N 292ND Lane have accessible units?
No, 3713 N 292ND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 N 292ND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3713 N 292ND Lane has units with dishwashers.
