3713 N 292ND Lane

NEW PICTURES AND OPTIONAL FURNISHED OR NOTThis home is partially furnished. One king bed and 4 full size beds.Surprising right from the start! A great home in the beautiful community of Tartesso - it's worth the drive. This home features 4 good sized bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms (one bdrm and 3/4 bath downstairs), a lovely kitchen with all appliances and granite counter tops. Enjoy your open family room with upgraded wood flooring and a gas fireplace. Upstairs 3 bdrm and 2 baths, large loft w/wood flooring,+ a laundry rm-washer/dryer. OPT: Can be leased $2600/mo. furnished/unfurnished. 3 month min lease, owner pays utilities.If you want beautiful mountain views, a large back yard, a community playground, schools and parks, come take a look! Get out of the big city and enjoy