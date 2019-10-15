3553 S 257th Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup garage walk in closets ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

*** 5 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHROOM HOME AT WESTPARK IN BUCKEYE *** - This is a 2 story, 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with 2686 square feet at Westpark in Buckeye. The interior features a living room, great room, kitchen with a walk in pantry and island, den, master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, separate tub/shower and double sinks in the bathroom, ceiling fans, vinyl and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room with an upstairs laundry chute. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, desert front and back yard landscaping.



Cross Streets: I-10 AND MILLER RD

Directions: South on Miller, West on Warner, South on Dunlap, Right on 256th Ave, Left on Victory St, Left on 257th Ln to home



(RLNE3849616)