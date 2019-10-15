All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

3553 S 257th Lane

3553 South 257th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3553 South 257th Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Westpark

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*** 5 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHROOM HOME AT WESTPARK IN BUCKEYE *** - This is a 2 story, 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with 2686 square feet at Westpark in Buckeye. The interior features a living room, great room, kitchen with a walk in pantry and island, den, master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, separate tub/shower and double sinks in the bathroom, ceiling fans, vinyl and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room with an upstairs laundry chute. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, desert front and back yard landscaping.

Cross Streets: I-10 AND MILLER RD
Directions: South on Miller, West on Warner, South on Dunlap, Right on 256th Ave, Left on Victory St, Left on 257th Ln to home

(RLNE3849616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3553 S 257th Lane have any available units?
3553 S 257th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 3553 S 257th Lane have?
Some of 3553 S 257th Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3553 S 257th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3553 S 257th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3553 S 257th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3553 S 257th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 3553 S 257th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3553 S 257th Lane offers parking.
Does 3553 S 257th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3553 S 257th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3553 S 257th Lane have a pool?
No, 3553 S 257th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3553 S 257th Lane have accessible units?
No, 3553 S 257th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3553 S 257th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3553 S 257th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
