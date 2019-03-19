3545 N Hooper St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful gated Verrado community, this exceptional two bedroom, 2 bathroom PLUS a Den, Villa has it all. Spacious living space with vaulted ceilings, open kitchen with LARGE island, GRANITE counter-tops, Spacious laundry room, Master bedroom with OVERSIZED ensuite with a HUGE shower and an exit to the GORGEOUS covered & paved patio, outdoors you also have a cozy courtyard, lush green grass and desert landscape. Pool, SPA, BBQ all within the gated community.



***AVAILABLE 1/18/2019*** To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent to locate this home or view other homes.