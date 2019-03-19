All apartments in Buckeye
3545 N Hooper St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3545 N Hooper St

3545 North Hooper Street · No Longer Available
Location

3545 North Hooper Street, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful gated Verrado community, this exceptional two bedroom, 2 bathroom PLUS a Den, Villa has it all. Spacious living space with vaulted ceilings, open kitchen with LARGE island, GRANITE counter-tops, Spacious laundry room, Master bedroom with OVERSIZED ensuite with a HUGE shower and an exit to the GORGEOUS covered & paved patio, outdoors you also have a cozy courtyard, lush green grass and desert landscape. Pool, SPA, BBQ all within the gated community.

***AVAILABLE 1/18/2019*** To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent to locate this home or view other homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3545 N Hooper St have any available units?
3545 N Hooper St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 3545 N Hooper St have?
Some of 3545 N Hooper St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3545 N Hooper St currently offering any rent specials?
3545 N Hooper St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 N Hooper St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3545 N Hooper St is pet friendly.
Does 3545 N Hooper St offer parking?
No, 3545 N Hooper St does not offer parking.
Does 3545 N Hooper St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3545 N Hooper St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 N Hooper St have a pool?
Yes, 3545 N Hooper St has a pool.
Does 3545 N Hooper St have accessible units?
No, 3545 N Hooper St does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 N Hooper St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3545 N Hooper St has units with dishwashers.

