Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to Move In - Four Bedrooms! - Live in Tartesso! This newer home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with an amazing Great Room & 2 car garage. Enjoy preparing dinners in the spacious kitchen with an island with plenty of cabinets and large pantry. Granite counters, stainless appliances & espresso cabinets! Washer & dryer included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5585251)