Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
30915 W AMELIA Avenue
Last updated January 21 2020 at 4:00 AM

30915 W AMELIA Avenue

30915 West Amelia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

30915 West Amelia Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath NEW house for rent in high demand Tartesso community. Large second floor loft, first floor master bedroom and second floor laundry room. NEW stainless steel appliances including washer, dryer and refrigerator. Granite counters and espresso cabinets nicely compliment a spacious kitchen with gas stove. Low maintenance desert landscape including a NEW 14 SEER HVAC system. Did we mention this is a NEW property and ready for immediate move in. *Renters insurance required* Pets OK upon owner approval. $250 per pet fee, Security Deposit $1,745, 3.5% Rental sales tax and municipality fee, One-Time $250 admin fee, $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30915 W AMELIA Avenue have any available units?
30915 W AMELIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 30915 W AMELIA Avenue have?
Some of 30915 W AMELIA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30915 W AMELIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
30915 W AMELIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30915 W AMELIA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 30915 W AMELIA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 30915 W AMELIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 30915 W AMELIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 30915 W AMELIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30915 W AMELIA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30915 W AMELIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 30915 W AMELIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 30915 W AMELIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 30915 W AMELIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 30915 W AMELIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30915 W AMELIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

