30915 W AMELIA Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath NEW house for rent in high demand Tartesso community. Large second floor loft, first floor master bedroom and second floor laundry room. NEW stainless steel appliances including washer, dryer and refrigerator. Granite counters and espresso cabinets nicely compliment a spacious kitchen with gas stove. Low maintenance desert landscape including a NEW 14 SEER HVAC system. Did we mention this is a NEW property and ready for immediate move in. *Renters insurance required* Pets OK upon owner approval. $250 per pet fee, Security Deposit $1,745, 3.5% Rental sales tax and municipality fee, One-Time $250 admin fee, $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.