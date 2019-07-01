2947 N. Evergreen

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1705 sq. feet. 2 Story, double garage w/ opener. Gas Stove, tile in kitchen, living, and dining.Carpet in 3 bedrooms. Upstairs laundry room. Separate tub/shower in master with walk in closet and double sinks. Custom paint thru out the house. Walk-in storage closet upstairs, and under stair storage/pantry by kitchen. Beautiful front porch.Close to Luke AFB. NO PETS!! NO inside smoking. Offered by Beehive Property Management, Pls. visit us on the web @ www.beehiveproperties.com. Nominal fee for application.