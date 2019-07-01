All apartments in Buckeye
2947 N. Evergreen

2947 North Evergreen Street · No Longer Available
Location

2947 North Evergreen Street, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1705 sq. feet. 2 Story, double garage w/ opener. Gas Stove, tile in kitchen, living, and dining.Carpet in 3 bedrooms. Upstairs laundry room. Separate tub/shower in master with walk in closet and double sinks. Custom paint thru out the house. Walk-in storage closet upstairs, and under stair storage/pantry by kitchen. Beautiful front porch.Close to Luke AFB. NO PETS!! NO inside smoking. Offered by Beehive Property Management, Pls. visit us on the web @ www.beehiveproperties.com. Nominal fee for application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2947 N. Evergreen have any available units?
2947 N. Evergreen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 2947 N. Evergreen have?
Some of 2947 N. Evergreen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2947 N. Evergreen currently offering any rent specials?
2947 N. Evergreen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2947 N. Evergreen pet-friendly?
No, 2947 N. Evergreen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 2947 N. Evergreen offer parking?
Yes, 2947 N. Evergreen does offer parking.
Does 2947 N. Evergreen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2947 N. Evergreen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2947 N. Evergreen have a pool?
No, 2947 N. Evergreen does not have a pool.
Does 2947 N. Evergreen have accessible units?
No, 2947 N. Evergreen does not have accessible units.
Does 2947 N. Evergreen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2947 N. Evergreen has units with dishwashers.
