26881 W UTOPIA Road

HOME IS RENTED APRIL 1 2020 TO MARCH 31ST 2021. Beautiful home in Sun City Festival 55 plus community. This beautiful home features, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. 2 bedrooms have private bathrooms. Large gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and large eat in area. Large master bedroom and bath with shower. Off peak at $1,800 per month for May to Sept. Oct- Dec $2,500. Jan - April $3,000. Rent includes all utilities, including basic cable. Expanded cable available at Tenants cost. Covered patio with BBQ, patio table, chairs and fire pit. Sit out and enjoy the AZ weather. All this in beautiful Sun City Festival a 55 pus

community with a Troon golf course, rec center and restaurant. Just bring your clothes and toothbrush. No pets