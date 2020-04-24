All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 26881 W UTOPIA Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
26881 W UTOPIA Road
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 PM

26881 W UTOPIA Road

26881 West Utopia Road · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

26881 West Utopia Road, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Sun City Festival

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1705 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
HOME IS RENTED APRIL 1 2020 TO MARCH 31ST 2021. Beautiful home in Sun City Festival 55 plus community. This beautiful home features, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. 2 bedrooms have private bathrooms. Large gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and large eat in area. Large master bedroom and bath with shower. Off peak at $1,800 per month for May to Sept. Oct- Dec $2,500. Jan - April $3,000. Rent includes all utilities, including basic cable. Expanded cable available at Tenants cost. Covered patio with BBQ, patio table, chairs and fire pit. Sit out and enjoy the AZ weather. All this in beautiful Sun City Festival a 55 pus
community with a Troon golf course, rec center and restaurant. Just bring your clothes and toothbrush. No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26881 W UTOPIA Road have any available units?
26881 W UTOPIA Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 26881 W UTOPIA Road have?
Some of 26881 W UTOPIA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26881 W UTOPIA Road currently offering any rent specials?
26881 W UTOPIA Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26881 W UTOPIA Road pet-friendly?
No, 26881 W UTOPIA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 26881 W UTOPIA Road offer parking?
Yes, 26881 W UTOPIA Road does offer parking.
Does 26881 W UTOPIA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26881 W UTOPIA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26881 W UTOPIA Road have a pool?
No, 26881 W UTOPIA Road does not have a pool.
Does 26881 W UTOPIA Road have accessible units?
No, 26881 W UTOPIA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 26881 W UTOPIA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26881 W UTOPIA Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 26881 W UTOPIA Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity