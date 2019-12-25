26196 W Burnett Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

A Must See Rental in Festival Foothills! This Upgraded Pulte Home has it all! Open to Above Living Room Area, Separate Family Room, Formal Dining Area, Surround Sound Ceiling Speakers, Staggered Maple Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Kitchen Island, Upgraded Fixtures, Open Loft, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Beautiful Stair Railings, and a Master Suite with a double sinks and Oversized Walk-In Closet! The Fully Landscaped Backyard! A Covered Patio with a Sun Shade, Nicely Laid Pavers, Neatly cropped Synthetic Grass and Right-Sized Pool with Water Features! All appliances are included along with Full pool service! Call today to schedule a private showing!