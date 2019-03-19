25946 W PIUTE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

****MOVE IN READY**This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in 1792 SqFt with a great room floor plan, split bedrooms & tons of builder upgrades! The spacious eat-in kitchen features upgraded staggered maple cabinetry with crown molding, Granite countertops, black appliances, walk-in pantry & island with breakfast bar & pendant lighting. Sliding doors lead out to the covered patio & spacious backyard ready for your own personal landscaped design. The master bedroom has tons of natural light & a private bath with solid surface dual sink vanity, matching solid surface walk-in shower & large walk-in closet. Other features include an extended length 2 car garage, tankless hot water heater, tile & carpet flooring throughout, 2-tone paint throughout, ** ASSISTIVE PETS ONLY**