25946 W PIUTE Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25946 W PIUTE Avenue

25946 West Piute Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

25946 West Piute Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Festival Foothills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
****MOVE IN READY**This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in 1792 SqFt with a great room floor plan, split bedrooms & tons of builder upgrades! The spacious eat-in kitchen features upgraded staggered maple cabinetry with crown molding, Granite countertops, black appliances, walk-in pantry & island with breakfast bar & pendant lighting. Sliding doors lead out to the covered patio & spacious backyard ready for your own personal landscaped design. The master bedroom has tons of natural light & a private bath with solid surface dual sink vanity, matching solid surface walk-in shower & large walk-in closet. Other features include an extended length 2 car garage, tankless hot water heater, tile & carpet flooring throughout, 2-tone paint throughout, ** ASSISTIVE PETS ONLY**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25946 W PIUTE Avenue have any available units?
25946 W PIUTE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25946 W PIUTE Avenue have?
Some of 25946 W PIUTE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25946 W PIUTE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25946 W PIUTE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25946 W PIUTE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 25946 W PIUTE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 25946 W PIUTE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 25946 W PIUTE Avenue offers parking.
Does 25946 W PIUTE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25946 W PIUTE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25946 W PIUTE Avenue have a pool?
No, 25946 W PIUTE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25946 W PIUTE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25946 W PIUTE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25946 W PIUTE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25946 W PIUTE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
