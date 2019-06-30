All apartments in Buckeye
25934 W Marco Polo Rd

25934 West Marco Polo Road · No Longer Available
Location

25934 West Marco Polo Road, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Festival Foothills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
4 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Festival Foothills is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Festival Foothills is available for immediate move in! This beautiful one story home features stainless steel appliances, a walk in pantry, upgraded kitchen cabinets, an over sized kitchen island, and comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. It also has ceiling fans and recessed lighting through out, double sinks in the master bath, a tank less water heater and a water softener.. The backyard is finished and has a covered patio. The property is located near schools, highway access and a community splash pad and park.

12 month minimum lease. A 2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. This is a no pet property. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4937537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25934 W Marco Polo Rd have any available units?
25934 W Marco Polo Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25934 W Marco Polo Rd have?
Some of 25934 W Marco Polo Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25934 W Marco Polo Rd currently offering any rent specials?
25934 W Marco Polo Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25934 W Marco Polo Rd pet-friendly?
No, 25934 W Marco Polo Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 25934 W Marco Polo Rd offer parking?
No, 25934 W Marco Polo Rd does not offer parking.
Does 25934 W Marco Polo Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25934 W Marco Polo Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25934 W Marco Polo Rd have a pool?
No, 25934 W Marco Polo Rd does not have a pool.
Does 25934 W Marco Polo Rd have accessible units?
No, 25934 W Marco Polo Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 25934 W Marco Polo Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 25934 W Marco Polo Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
