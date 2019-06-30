25934 W Marco Polo Rd

Amenities

4 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Festival Foothills is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Festival Foothills is available for immediate move in! This beautiful one story home features stainless steel appliances, a walk in pantry, upgraded kitchen cabinets, an over sized kitchen island, and comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. It also has ceiling fans and recessed lighting through out, double sinks in the master bath, a tank less water heater and a water softener.. The backyard is finished and has a covered patio. The property is located near schools, highway access and a community splash pad and park.



12 month minimum lease. A 2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. This is a no pet property. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



