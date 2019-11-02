All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:27 AM

25842 W North Star Pl

25842 West North Star Place · No Longer Available
Location

25842 West North Star Place, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sunset Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in one of Buckeye's finest family neighborhoods, this 3 bedroom + large office, 2 bath cul-de-Sac home not only has curb appeal, but has lots of upgrades. From the moment you walk into the large open living area you will notice all the tile and a design that is an entertainers dream, from the flowing eat-in kitchen to the spacious back yard and large covered back patio with a washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Bonus, Bonus, Bonus! Low maintenance front and back yard landscaping and pets are allowed on a case by case basis! Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Dean Hoppes, for a showing today at 480-818-2039 or dean.hoppes@azmoves.com!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25842 W North Star Pl have any available units?
25842 W North Star Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25842 W North Star Pl have?
Some of 25842 W North Star Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25842 W North Star Pl currently offering any rent specials?
25842 W North Star Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25842 W North Star Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 25842 W North Star Pl is pet friendly.
Does 25842 W North Star Pl offer parking?
Yes, 25842 W North Star Pl offers parking.
Does 25842 W North Star Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25842 W North Star Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25842 W North Star Pl have a pool?
No, 25842 W North Star Pl does not have a pool.
Does 25842 W North Star Pl have accessible units?
No, 25842 W North Star Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 25842 W North Star Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25842 W North Star Pl has units with dishwashers.
