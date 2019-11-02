25842 W North Star Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in one of Buckeye's finest family neighborhoods, this 3 bedroom + large office, 2 bath cul-de-Sac home not only has curb appeal, but has lots of upgrades. From the moment you walk into the large open living area you will notice all the tile and a design that is an entertainers dream, from the flowing eat-in kitchen to the spacious back yard and large covered back patio with a washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Bonus, Bonus, Bonus! Low maintenance front and back yard landscaping and pets are allowed on a case by case basis! Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Dean Hoppes, for a showing today at 480-818-2039 or dean.hoppes@azmoves.com!!!