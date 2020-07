Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Buckeye. Black appliances, maple cabinets, tile floors, custom blinds, landscaped front yard. The down stairs has a spacious laundry room and nicely updated half bath. The upstairs has all 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom is open with a huge walk in closet and two showers and bathtub in the bathroom** $200 non refundable admin. fee included in security deposit***