Buckeye, AZ
25803 W PLEASANT Lane
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:49 AM

25803 W PLEASANT Lane

25803 West Pleasant Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25803 West Pleasant Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW-ATTENTION REALTORS*THIS IS THE ONE*What A Great Rental* Interior Paint Was Done 1 Year Ago Along With Garage* Ceiling Fan in Great Room *Super Clean Rental*Home Features A Great Room Concept*Large Kitchen Including the Refrigerator*Tile Throughout *The Home Borders Common Area* Home & Carpets Have Been Cleaned !!*Ceiling Fans Throughout*Beautiful Dining Room Light Fixture*Blinds Throughout*Large Backyard With Covered Patio*Washer & Dryer Included* Close To Downtown Buckeye*Closing to Shopping*Close to Parks For Kids To Play*Hurry This One Won't Last Long!!NO PETS THAT INCLUDES LAMA'S

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25803 W PLEASANT Lane have any available units?
25803 W PLEASANT Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25803 W PLEASANT Lane have?
Some of 25803 W PLEASANT Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25803 W PLEASANT Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25803 W PLEASANT Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25803 W PLEASANT Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25803 W PLEASANT Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 25803 W PLEASANT Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25803 W PLEASANT Lane does offer parking.
Does 25803 W PLEASANT Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25803 W PLEASANT Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25803 W PLEASANT Lane have a pool?
No, 25803 W PLEASANT Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25803 W PLEASANT Lane have accessible units?
No, 25803 W PLEASANT Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25803 W PLEASANT Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25803 W PLEASANT Lane has units with dishwashers.
