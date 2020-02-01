25803 W PLEASANT Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

WOW-ATTENTION REALTORS*THIS IS THE ONE*What A Great Rental* Interior Paint Was Done 1 Year Ago Along With Garage* Ceiling Fan in Great Room *Super Clean Rental*Home Features A Great Room Concept*Large Kitchen Including the Refrigerator*Tile Throughout *The Home Borders Common Area* Home & Carpets Have Been Cleaned !!*Ceiling Fans Throughout*Beautiful Dining Room Light Fixture*Blinds Throughout*Large Backyard With Covered Patio*Washer & Dryer Included* Close To Downtown Buckeye*Closing to Shopping*Close to Parks For Kids To Play*Hurry This One Won't Last Long!!NO PETS THAT INCLUDES LAMA'S