25753 W KENDALL Street

Amenities
Single level 4 bedroom home 2 bath with great room - neutral paint - spacious family with fan - eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar - black appliances includes electric stove , dishwasher and microwave - pantry - master bedroom offers walkin closet - extra storage in utility room. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent