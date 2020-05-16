25753 W KENDALL Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single level 4 bedroom home 2 bath with great room - neutral paint - spacious family with fan - eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar - black appliances includes electric stove , dishwasher and microwave - pantry - master bedroom offers walkin closet - extra storage in utility room. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent