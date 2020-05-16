All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 25753 W KENDALL Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
25753 W KENDALL Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:45 AM

25753 W KENDALL Street

25753 West Knedall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

25753 West Knedall Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Westpark

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single level 4 bedroom home 2 bath with great room - neutral paint - spacious family with fan - eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar - black appliances includes electric stove , dishwasher and microwave - pantry - master bedroom offers walkin closet - extra storage in utility room. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25753 W KENDALL Street have any available units?
25753 W KENDALL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25753 W KENDALL Street have?
Some of 25753 W KENDALL Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25753 W KENDALL Street currently offering any rent specials?
25753 W KENDALL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25753 W KENDALL Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 25753 W KENDALL Street is pet friendly.
Does 25753 W KENDALL Street offer parking?
No, 25753 W KENDALL Street does not offer parking.
Does 25753 W KENDALL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25753 W KENDALL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25753 W KENDALL Street have a pool?
No, 25753 W KENDALL Street does not have a pool.
Does 25753 W KENDALL Street have accessible units?
No, 25753 W KENDALL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25753 W KENDALL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25753 W KENDALL Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College