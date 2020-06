Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

CORNER LOT! THREE BEDROOM HOME WITH A DEN. BRIGHT, OPEN, GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH A SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM AS WELL. LARGE TILE IN THE KITCHEN & GREAT ROOM. BACKYARD EXITS FROM MASTER BEDROOM, GREAT ROOM & THE GARAGE. NICE COVERED PATIO. EASY CARE LANDSCAPING FRONT & BACKYARDS.THERE IS A $100.00 NON-REFUNDABLE ADMINISTRATION FEE DUE WITH THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT. NO SMOKING IS ALLOWED. PET DEPOSIT IS PER PET. APPLICATION FEE IS $55 PER PERSON