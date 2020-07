25617 W ST JAMES Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool pet friendly

ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL GREEN PARK NEXT DOOR TO THIS 3 BED WITH DEN. 2 BATH (DOUBLE SINKS), TILE FLOORING IN THE RIGHT AREAS. OWNER DOES NOT WANT PETS OR SMOKERS IN THE HOME. CUSTOM PAINT INSIDE, FRIDGE, MICROWAVE, (WASHER AND DRYER IS AS IS AND WILL NOT BE REPLACED.) OVER 1800 SQ FT. EASY COMMUTE TO I-10, SHOPPING, CITY POOL, LIBRARY, SCHOOLS, PARKS, EATERIES, BANKING AND SHOPPING. DEPOSITS ARE REFUNDABLE AS LONG AS NO DAMAGE CAUSED BY TENANT UPON MOVE OUT. $50 APP FEE PER ADULT 18 YEARS & OVER. $175 ADMINISTRATIVE FEE NON REFUNDABLE PAID BY TENANT UPON APPROVAL. SMALL PIANO IN GREAT ROOM. Credit scores have to be 570 plus, and owner wants no pets as of 12/26/218